Bovines smuggling bids foiled, 13 cattle rescued

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Nov 9: In a continued crackdown on bovine smuggling Rajouri Police foiled three separate attempts of illegal transportation of bovine animals in different parts of the district rescuing a total of 13 cattle and intercepting three vehicles.

Official sources said that police party of Police Station Rajouri intercepted a vehicle bearing Registration No. JK11J-6087 at Salani, driven by Mohd Nazir, son of Mohd Shahban, resident of Khablan Behrote in Tehsil Thanamandi.

Advertisement

During checking 10 bovine animals were found loaded in the vehicle without valid permission from the District Magistrate. In this regard a case FIR No 572/26 has been registered at Police Station Rajouri and investigation is underway.

Another police party during naka in Peeri area intercepted a Mahindra Bolero Pickup bearing Registration No. JK11F-2265 proceeding from Peeri towards Prori. During checking, one bovine animal was found loaded in the vehicle in a cruel manner without valid permission. The vehicle was being driven by Mohd Shabaz, son of Mohd Shabir, resident of Gakhrote while Tariq Hussain, son of Saidh Alam from Chowkian Darhal was assisting him in transporting the animal. Accordingly, FIR No. 167/2026 has been registered against both accused persons.

During naka a police party of PP Khawas intercepted a Tata Mobile load carrier bearing Registration No. JK11G-6487 coming from Mougla towards Khawas. On checking, two bovine animals were found loaded in the vehicle in a cruel manner without valid permission. The vehicle was being driven by Sonu Sharma, son of Ramesh Chander from Dalheri in Tehsil Khawas. In this regard a Case FIR No 124/26 has been registered.