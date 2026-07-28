Bovine transport SOPs yet to be finalized months after committee’s constitution

Framework needed to plug loopholes, curb smuggling

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 27: More than three months after the Jammu and Kashmir Government constituted a high-level committee to draft comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing the transport of bovine animals, the proposed framework is yet to be finalized and notified, delaying the introduction of a uniform mechanism for regulating bovine transportation across the Union Territory.

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The General Administration Department had, through Government Order No. 764-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated April 9, constituted a seven-member committee to prepare comprehensive SOPs governing the transport of bovine animals through vehicles as well as on foot across Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee was assigned the task of examining the existing regulatory framework, including applicable Central laws, and preparing detailed procedures to regulate transportation while preventing illegal movement of bovine animals.

However, despite the lapse of several months, the committee has neither finalized the SOPs nor has the Government issued any notification bringing the proposed framework into force, official sources told EXCELSIOR.

Some members of the committee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the SOPs have not yet been finalized. They, however, declined to disclose the reasons behind the delay or indicate any timeline for completion of the exercise. “The SOPs are still under consideration and have not been finalized”, said one of the members.

The delay has stalled the Government’s plan to introduce a comprehensive set of guidelines aimed at bringing uniformity in enforcement while balancing strict action against illegal transportation with the smooth movement of lawful consignments.

According to the Government order, the committee was mandated to prescribe documentation and verification protocols, including permits, veterinary health certificates and other mandatory records to be checked by enforcement agencies during inspections. It was also tasked with recommending measures to ensure animal welfare during transportation in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the Transport of Animals Rules and other applicable laws.

Besides, the committee was entrusted with framing standard inspection procedures to curb illegal transportation without causing unnecessary inconvenience to genuine transporters. It was also asked to recommend mechanisms for better coordination among the Police Department, Transport Department, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and district administrations besides suggesting technology-enabled solutions to improve transparency and efficiency.

“The proposed SOPs assume particular significance in Jammu and Kashmir, where transportation of bovine animals often comes under heightened scrutiny because of the Union Territory’s interstate connectivity and the sensitivity surrounding cattle movement”, sources said, adding “in the absence of notified SOPs, enforcement practices continue to vary across districts depending upon local interpretation of the existing legal provisions, leading to inconsistency in inspections and verification”.

One of the key objectives behind framing the SOPs was to establish uniform procedures to be followed by police personnel, transport authorities and animal husbandry officials across the Union Territory. This, sources said, was expected to reduce ambiguity during field inspections, ensure transparency in enforcement and protect legitimate transporters from avoidable harassment while strengthening action against illegal transportation and smuggling.

“With the SOPs still awaiting finalization more than three months after the committee was constituted, the Government’s initiative to establish a comprehensive and transparent regulatory framework for bovine transportation remains incomplete, leaving enforcement agencies to continue functioning under the existing legal provisions without the benefit of uniform operational guidelines”, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in several States of the country implementation of SOPs has resulted in preventing unauthorized trafficking, rustling and illegal interstate or cross-border movement of livestock. Further, the SOPs have helped in mitigating localized tensions, flare-ups, and security issues tied to unregulated cattle movement.

Likewise, such SOPs have helped in establishing clear verification protocols and streamlining cooperation between the concerned agencies in such States.