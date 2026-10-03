Bovine smuggler held with 10 cattle

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 2: The police arrested a bovine smuggler and seized a vehicle loaded with ten cattle in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district last night.

Reports said Thannamandi police team, led by SHO Inspector Sachinder Pal Singh under the supervision of SDPO Thannamandi Parupkar Singh, during a naka in Churung area of Thannamandi intercepted a vehicle, bearing registration number JK11C-4131 coming from the Rajouri side.

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The vehicle was being driven by Naseer Ahmed, son of Mohd Amin, resident of Hasplote village in Thanamandi. During checking, 10 bovine animals were found loaded in the vehicle.

The bovine animals were being transported without the requisite permission from the District Magistrate. A case FIR No. 137/2026 under Section 223 BNS has been registered at Police Station Thannamandi in this connection. Further investigation has been initiated.