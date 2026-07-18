Jammu, Jul 18: Two persons, including an alleged bovine smuggler, were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

Mohd Mustafa, a resident of the Thanamandi area of Rajouri, was detained for his persistent involvement in illegal bovine smuggling activities, a police spokesman said.

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He said that, considering his repeated involvement in bovine smuggling and his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, a formal detention order under the PSA was issued.

Pursuant to the order, the accused has been detained and lodged in the district jail in Rajouri.

In another case, the police in Kathua booked Bagh Hussain alias "Bagha", a resident of Marheen, under the PSA and lodged him in the district jail Bhaderwah.

A history sheeter habitual of indulging in criminal activities, Hussain was detained under the PSA on the orders of the district magistrate Kathua after police prepared his dossier, the spokesperson added. (Agencies)