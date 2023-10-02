Bournemouth offer positive hope to Sheffield United fans after Newcastle loss

Sheffield United’s recent 8-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United might seem like the end of the world. But Blades’ fans can take heart from Bournemouth, who were on the wrong end of a similar result at Anfield last year, but bounced back and lived to fight another day in the top flight.

Blades fans can also take heart from the fact there have been numerous results of this nature in the Premier League in recent years. And not all of them have resulted in relegation. Here we take a look at some of those results and look at what happened to the teams on the receiving end of them.

Sheffield United can prove the bookies wrong

The result was poor for Sheffield United. But looking at it from a Newcastle perspective, it’s got their season back on track and keeps them in the betting mix at the top end of the Premier League.

For Sheffield United, is it a sign of things to come for the remainder of the season? Or was this just a freak result?

Positives for Sheffield United

Thrashings of this nature are becoming more common in the Premier League in recent years. Okay, defeats like this at home are rare, but similar score lines were happening in the top flight as recently as last season, albeit away from home.

In August 2022, Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield. The Cherries sacked Scott Parker shortly afterwards, but it didn’t result in relegation for the South Coast team as Gary O’Neil led the team to safety.

Even Manchester United have had the treatment

Also at Anfield last season, Liverpool defeated Manchester United 7-0 in March. So freak results like this can happen.

Saints survived after similar maulings

Going against Sheffield United is the plight of Southampton who have been similarly hammered twice in recent years and now ply their trade in the Championship.

In February 2021, Manchester United beat Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford. There were factors involved in this result as Southampton were reduced to ten men after just one minute and 22 seconds. But this loss came just 16 months after the Saints lost 9-0 at home to a Jamie Vardy-inspired Leicester City side.

Once was bad enough. But twice was something else. Remarkably, Ralph Hasenhuttl kept his job as the manager of Southampton after both defeats, but the story didn’t have a happy ending as the Saints were eventually relegated from the Premier League in 2023.

Watford not so lucky

Back in September 2019, Watford had a similar experience at the Etihad Stadium. The Hornets were managed by Quique Sánchez Flores, who had not long replaced Javi Garcia as Watford manager.

This was Sánchez Flores’ second spell in charge of Watford, and after 18 minutes of the match, he must have regretted coming back as his side were 5-0 down. In the end, City eased off and settled for an 8-0 win.

But Watford were still relegated, finishing second bottom of the Premier League on just 34 points.

The Reality of the Situation

Defeats of this nature may be becoming more common in the Premier League. But that doesn’t always spell disaster.

It happens to teams in the Champions League, as well as teams who finish midtable. It doesn’t mean relegation.

Manchester United are in the Champions League. Southampton managed to live to fight another day. And Bournemouth are still in the Premier League.

And the Cherries’ survival last season is the biggest positive of all, and something Sheffield United fans can take heart from.