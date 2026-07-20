Jammu, Jul 20: One person was killed and several others injured after a boulder struck a passenger bus in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Raggi Nallah along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway around 9.30 am amid torrential rains, the officials said.

They said the rescuers pulled out some persons from the damaged bus and one of them succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

The rescue operation is continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. (Agencies)