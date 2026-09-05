Both Central, JKUT Govts failed to fulfil poll promises: Tara Chand

Excelsior Correspondent

AKHNOOR, Sept 4: Working president of JKPCC and former Deputy Chief Minister, Tara Chand has said that both Central and JKUT Governments have failed to fulfil the elections promises in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting at Pargwal in the Akhnoor Assembly constituency, former DyCM said that the Central and Jammu & Kashmir Governments have failed to honour the promises made with the people during elections. He said the people are facing serious difficulties, while the Governments have failed to provide adequate relief.

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Recalling his tenure as the representative of the area, Tara Chand said that he represented Pargwal three times and worked extensively for its development. "During my tenure, a network of roads was developed in Pargwal and every village was connected with roads. But today, even after 12 years, the condition of roads, lanes and drains is extremely poor, " he said.

Tara Chand said that the floods caused extensive damage to infrastructure and affected many families last year. However, he alleged that proper compensation has still not reached several affected families. He demanded a fresh assessment of losses and timely compensation to all eligible victims.

Highlighting the delay in the Pargwal-Indripattan bridge project, Congress leader said that he had laid the foundation stone of the bridge during his tenure, but even after nearly 12 years, the project remains incomplete. He urged the government to complete the bridge on priority to improve connectivity in the border area.

Former DyCM also raised the issue of people facing difficulties in obtaining ration cards and new pensions, saying that poor and elderly residents should not be forced to make repeated visits to Government offices to avail basic welfare benefits.

On inflation, Tara Chand said, "Inflation has broken the back of the common man. Those who sought votes in the name of controlling inflation have today put an additional burden on the same people. The common man is struggling to meet household expenses."

Senior party leaders- Narinder Sharma, R A Inqalabi, Hoshiar Singh, Vijay Shastri, ML Sharma, Daljeet Singh, Jagdish Sharma, Anil Singh and others were also present on the occasion.