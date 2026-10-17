BOSE constitutes grievance-redressal cell ahead of annual exams

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has constituted a grievance-cum-monitoring cell to address examination related grievances, complaints and queries from stakeholders during the forthcoming annual examinations.

The cell has been established to ensure timely redressal of the grievances and mitigate problems of the stakeholders cropping up during the course of examinations.

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The cell will register grievances for timely disposal and making prompt corrective interventions. It will register complaints, ensure their timely disposal, and take corrective action wherever necessary. The cell will function under the direct supervision of the Secretary, JKBOSE.

In the meantime, BOSE has exhorted upon the centre superintendents and their supervisory staff to safeguard the integrity of the examinations and make sure these are conducted in a fair, transparent and orderly manner. The integrity and sanctity of the examinations will be safeguarded at any cost, it added.

The stakeholders can lodge the grievances on jsexamsjd.jkbose@jk.gov.in, 0191-2585732 (Jammu) jsexamskd.jkbose@jk.gov.in, 0194-3186762 (Kashmir).