BOS, JRG Automotive form JV to make advanced  shading, cargo management systems in India

NEW DELHI, June 24: Germany's BOS GmbH & Co. KG and JRG Automotive Industries India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced the formation of a joint venture to manufacture advanced automotive shading and cargo management systems in India.

The joint venture - - BOS-JRG Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd - - will have BOS GmbH & Co holding 60 per cent equity while JRG Automotive Industries India Pvt. Ltd holds 40 per cent, the two companies said in a statement.

The JV has made an initial investment of over USD 1 million and has set up its manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana.

"This partnership reflects our shared vision of building a world-class automotive systems company in India, combining global technology, strong localisation and a commitment to long-term value creation for customers," JRG Automotive Industries India Managing Director Pawan Goyal said.

BOS-JRG Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd Director Nicolaus Francke said, "BOS-JRG is a strategic step towards bringing global innovation closer to the Indian market, creating a strong foundation for sustainable growth, localisation and future mobility solutions."

The joint venture will manufacture advanced automotive shading and cargo management systems, beginning with side window sunshades and tonneau covers, the statement said.

The venture has commenced with an initial investment exceeding USD 1 million, with Series Production (SOP) scheduled for December 2026.

The company aims to achieve revenues exceeding USD 15 million within the next five years, driven by strong localisation efforts, technology transfer and expansion across leading passenger vehicle OEMs in India, the statement said. (PTI)