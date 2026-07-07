Border farmers hold protest outside MD JPDCL office over long power cuts

*Tony slams PDD for ignoring farmers’ plight

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Amid growing anger over prolonged power outages, hundreds of farmers from the border belt staged a protest outside the Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) office on Railway Road near Panama Chowk, demanding immediate restoration of electricity to save their paddy crop.

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The protest was led by former DDC Suchetgarh Taranjit Singh Tony, who launched a scathing attack on the JPDCL administration, accusing the Managing Director and senior officials of remaining indifferent to the hardships of farmers despite repeated representations and worsening conditions in the border villages.

Addressing the gathering, Tony said the department has completely failed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak paddy sowing season. He alleged that farmers are facing power cuts of nearly 16 hours every day, making it impossible to operate irrigation pumps when crops need water the most.

“Border farmers are fighting scorching heat, high humidity and an almost rainless season. Paddy transplantation is at its peak, but electricity is unavailable to run water pumps. The saplings are drying up before they can establish themselves. If this continues, the entire paddy crop will be destroyed,” Tony said.

Calling paddy the backbone of the rural economy in the border areas, Tony warned that thousands of farming families are staring at huge financial losses due to what he termed the “complete negligence and administrative failure” of JPDCL.

He strongly criticized the Managing Director of JPDCL for failing to address the issue despite repeated complaints from farmers.

“The Managing Director has shown little concern for the suffering of border farmers. While cultivators spend sleepless nights trying to save their fields, officials remain confined to air-conditioned offices. Their indifference is pushing farmers towards an avoidable crisis,” Tony alleged.

Tony appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to personally intervene and direct the Power Development Department to restore regular electricity supply for agricultural purposes. He also demanded accountability against officials responsible for the prolonged outages.

Among those present during the protest included- Sarabjit Singh, Balbir Singh, Master Taran Pal, Shamsher Puri, Joginder Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Renu Kumari, Karnail Singh, Sikander Chand and others.