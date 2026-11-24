Cops undertake regular patrolling to keep vigil

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 23: Security agencies along with civil and police administration have been keeping strict surveillance on dwellings along the borders amid reports that some of the dwellers could help the infiltrators. Local people's assistance is also being taken to identify any fresh dwellings coming up along the borders.

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The fresh directions for keeping vigil on encroachments along both the line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) have come recently though already there have been such advisories from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and various other security agencies in the past also.

Officials told the Excelsior that border police stations and border police pickets have been asked to regularly undertake patrolling in areas falling close to LoC and IB to ensure that no fresh dwellers are settled and vigil is kept on those already putting up there. And, if required, the encroachments can also be removed with assistance of the civil administration.

The MHA had in May this year set up a high-level Committee to study demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal reasons in different States/UTs including Jammu and Kashmir including the border areas. The Panel headed by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar (Retd), visited Jammu from August 10-12.

Besides Justice Navlekar, the Committee comprised the Census Commissioner, three distinguished experts -Durga Shankar Mishra (Retired IAS), Balaji Srivastava (Retired IPS), and Dr Shamika Ravi as the Members and the Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I), Ministry of Home Affairs, as the Member Secretary.

Following recommendations of the Committee, dwellings of Rohingyas on outskirts of the City were demolished.

However, as per the sources, there have been no encroachments by Rohingyas along LoC and IB. Since there are large borders with Pakistan, some dwellings have been set up in the past and a strict surveillance is being maintained on them by different security and intelligence agencies.

There had been reports earlier about one of the dwellers having helped terrorists to take them to their location after infiltration from Hiranagar sector on the International Border (IB) in Kathua district. Later, he was arrested and confessed having helped terrorists to reach their designated spots following intrusions from Pakistan.

Similarly, security agencies keep population living ahead of fencing on the LoC in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, under surveillance but they have been acting as watchdogs also for the troops informing them about any unwanted movement on Pakistan side. In past, there had been reports of some of them having helped the infiltrators but now they are instead assisting the security forces, the sources said.

``Newly established Border Police Pickets have turned out to be very useful in maintaining surveillance on any kind of undesirable movement along the borders as they are located very close to the IB,'' the sources said.

They added that monitoring movement of strangers along the borders becomes tough during extreme winter conditions from December to February because of fog which reduces visibility. However, in such circumstances, security forces have deployed sophisticated gadgetry to track any kind of movement on the borders.