BOPEE cancels admission of 5 MBBS students under PwD category

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: The J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has cancelled the provisional selection of five candidates for MBBS admission under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category after medical reassessments found them ineligible for benchmark disability, the prescribed condition for availing the reservation benefit.

The decision, issued through five separate notifications, followed assessments by the Standing Medical Board at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, through its associated SMHS Hospital.

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The Board withdrew the candidates' selections after the medical panel found that their disabilities either fell below the prescribed threshold or did not qualify under the relevant criteria.

The five candidates are Mir Mubashir Manzoor, Morifat Reyaz, Sadia Hasseen, Suhail Ahmad Wani and Aqsa Nisar. They had been provisionally selected under the PwD category for MBBS admission.

Under Section 2(r) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, benchmark disability is defined as not less than 40 per cent of a specified disability.

The medical reassessment found that Aqsa Nisar had residual physical impairment of around 10 per cent, while her medical examination was reported to be within normal limits. The Board, accordingly, held that she did not qualify for the PwD category.

In the case of Suhail Ahmad Wani, the medical assessment found no major psychopathology at present, although occasional sleep disturbances were reported. The Board also concluded that he did not qualify for benchmark disability from the epilepsy perspective.

Morifat Reyaz was assessed as having approximately 28 percent hearing disability and 20 percent oral disability, while her visual disability was recorded at zero percent. The Board held that she did not meet the eligibility criteria for the PwD category.

The assessment of Sadia Hasseen recorded zero percent visual disability. Mir Mubashir Manzoor, who has a history of epilepsy and was stated to be taking a single anti-seizure medication, was also found ineligible for benchmark disability.

The notifications state that the decisions were taken in light of the medical assessments, the National Medical Commission guidelines dated September 16, 2026, and the relevant provisions of the J&K BOPEE Regulations, 2016.

Besides cancelling the selections, JKBOPEE has recommended that the Health and Medical Education Department initiate action under Section 91 of the RPwD Act against the candidates and take steps to get their disability certificates cancelled through the respective Chief Medical Officers who issued them.

Following the Board's decisions, Government Medical College Handwara issued Office Order No. 234 GMCH of 2026 on November 10, formally cancelling ab initio the conditional/provisional admissions of all five candidates.