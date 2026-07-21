Boost To Medical Education As GMC Rajouri Gets 50 Additional MBBS Seats

Srinagar, July 21: In a major boost to medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday announced that Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri has been granted approval for 50 additional MBBS seats, increasing its annual intake from 100 to 150.

In a post on X, the Minister Itoo, said the increase in MBBS seats at GMC Rajouri would provide greater opportunities for aspiring medical students while further strengthening the healthcare sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Glad to share that, after the successful enhancement of MBBS seats at Government Medical College Jammu and Government Medical College Srinagar, approval has now been accorded for an additional 50 MBBS seats at Government Medical College Rajouri, increasing its intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats,” the minister wrote.

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The tweet further reads: “Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Jb Omar Abdullah Sb, we remain committed to strengthening medical education, expanding opportunities for aspiring doctors, and building a stronger, more accessible healthcare system for the people of Jammu & Kashmir. Omar Abdullah. (KNO)