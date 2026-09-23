Booking for latest IUV Hyundai Bayon opens

CHENNAI, Sept 23: Passenger car makers Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the commencement of bookings for its upcoming Intelligent Utility Vehicle (IUV), Hyundai Bayon, a tech-enabled SUV designed for customers seeking innovation, style, advanced safety and future-ready mobility.

The in-built generative AI voice assistant in the IUV offers an intelligent mobility experience, enabling more natural and intuitive interactions between driver and vehicle.

HMIL MD and CEO Tarun Garg said "we continuously strive to redefine mobility experiences through meaningful innovation. The Hyundai Bayon embodies our vision of intelligent mobility by seamlessly integrating advanced technology, futuristic design and comprehensive safety into a compelling SUV package. It has been developed for new-age Indian customers who seek more from their vehicles: more intelligence, more comfort, more confidence and more style."

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Hyundai Bayon introduces a new dimension of human-centric technology and unlocks a truly intuitive mobility experience and we are confident that it will set new benchmarks and resonate strongly with modern Indian consumers, he said.

(UNI)