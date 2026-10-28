Book ‘Paan Aur Palash’ by IIMC student released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: ‘Paan Aur Palash’, a book by Himanshu Dubey, Hindi journalism student at Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Jammu, was today released at the institute.

The book portrays Paan (betel leaf) as a symbol of love, belonging, tenderness and sensitivity, while Palash (flame-of-the-forest flower) represents struggle, resilience, responsibilities and the will to live through difficult circumstances.

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Speaking at the book release function, IIMC Regional Director, Dilip Kumar said that Himanshu Dubey’s writing would inspire other students.

Neha Jalali, Director (Admin), congratulated Himanshu on his book and announced that books written by students would be given a special display at the institute’s library.

Professor Anil Saumitra and Dr. Vinit Utpal, Assistant Professor at the institute also spoke on the occasion. Students from New Media Communication, Hindi Journalism and English Journalism programmes at IIMC Jammu attended the event along with faculty members Shruti Arora, Shalini Paul and others.

Himank Dwivedi conducted the programme. The book ‘Paan Aur Palash’ was published by Shivank Prakashan, New Delhi.