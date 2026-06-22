Book on Life of Late Dr Amar Nath Sudan released

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 21:A cultural and spiritual programs was organized at Mantalai under the banner of “Book Launch, Sacred Pond Reconstruction Day, Memorial Yajna, and Community Feast.”

The event was dedicated to the sacred memory of Late Dr Amar Nath Sudan. Chief guest for the occasion was Ashok Kumar, Retired Deputy Director, Sports Department. Distinguished guests included Subash Sharma Bharti, Kusum Sharma ‘Antra’, Dr Vaishali Sudan Tripathi, Dr Smile Sharma, along with several eminent citizens, academicians, social workers, and respected members of the surrounding communities.

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A special highlight of the event was the formal launch of the book “Virasat”, based on the life, personality, social contributions, and human values of Late Dr Amar Nath Sudan. The book has been authored by Kusum Sharma ‘Antra’ and was written with the blessings, inspiration, and guidance of Padma Shri Prof Shiv Nirmohi. The publication also received valuable support and encouragement from Subash Sudan, Dr Vinod Sudan, Kuldeep Sudan, and all members of the Sudan family.

The book presents an inspiring account of Dr Sudan’s philosophy of life, his commitment to social service, and his remarkable contributions to society. Speakers paid heartfelt tributes to his memory and recalled his significant role in community welfare, public service, and social development.

The gathering also emphasized the importance of the Sacred Pond Reconstruction Project, describing it as a commendable initiative for preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region.

In his concluding remarks, Kuldeep Sudan expressed gratitude to all guests, participants, supporters, and community members for their valuable contributions in making the event a grand success.