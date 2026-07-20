Bondada Engineering bags order for VRFB  energy storage system from NTPC Renewable Energy

NEW DELHI, July 20: Bondada Engineering on Monday said it has secured an order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd for the development of a 100 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Energy Storage System (VRFB BESS) at the Khavda Solar Park in Gujarat.

The project will be executed with Delectrik Systems Pvt Ltd as the technology partner. It also includes 10 years of operations & maintenance (O&M), a statement said.

However, the company did not disclose the total value of the project.

The project marks a significant milestone for Bondada Engineering as it forays into next-generation Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) technologies and further strengthens its position in Bharat's rapidly evolving Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) ecosystem.

Designed to support the integration of renewable energy into the national grid, the project will leverage Vanadium Redox Flow Battery technology, which offers several advantages over conventional Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery systems.

Rear Admiral R Sreenivas, VSM (Retd), Group Chief Executive Officer, Bondada Engineering, said,"This award from NTPC Renewable Energy is a defining milestone in Bondada Engineering's growth journey." (PTI)