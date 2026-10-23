Bombay Coated and Special Steels IPO to  open on Oct 29; price band set at Rs 78-82

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd on Friday said its Rs 183.1-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on October 29, with a price band of Rs 78-82 per share.

The IPO, which is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, will close on November 2, the company said in a statement.

Proceeds of the fresh issue worth Rs 125 crore have been earmarked for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, while Rs 15.7 crore will be used to finance the cost of acquiring capital equipment under existing lease arrangements with Siemens Financial Services. The remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Under the issue structure, at least 50 per cent of the offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35 per cent for retail individual investors (RIIs).

Incorporated in 2019, Bombay Coated and Special Steels is a steel processing centre that converts steel coils into value-added products through operations such as slitting, cut-to-length processing, shearing and embossing.

The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) across sectors, including consumer durables, home appliances, automotive, electrical equipment, refrigeration, infrastructure and general engineering.

It operates manufacturing facilities at Wada and Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, Ghiloth in Rajasthan, and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. The facilities had an aggregate installed processing capacity of 1,23,153 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), as of June 30, 2026.

The company has been an authorised service partner of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd and/or its holding company since 2021, providing access to steel coils for its processing operations.

Financially, the company's net profit stood at Rs 30.5 crore and revenue from operations at Rs 1,266.8 crore in FY26. For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 397 crore and net profit of Rs 15 crore.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. (PTI)