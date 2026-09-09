Bollywood singer Chauhan hopes to bring concert to Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 8: Bollywood singer, Sunidhi Chauhan, today said that she hopes to bring a concert to Kashmir, saying she has "fallen in love once again" with the region during her visit for the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir.

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Speaking to reporters at INOX Theater in Srinagar during the screening of Mirzapur, held as part of the festival, Chauhan said "I really hope that I get a chance to bring my concert here. Because I have fallen in love once again,".

Chauhan said she had earlier fallen in love with Kashmir after seeing it on screen, but that visiting the region had given her a different experience. "I don't feel like leaving," she said, praising Kashmir's food, peaceful atmosphere and natural beauty.

She also welcomed the film festival, saying it could provide a platform for films that receive little recognition despite being made with a lot of effort.

Chauhan said such festivals can encourage young people to explore careers in filmmaking, acting and music by giving them opportunities to learn from industry professionals and discover new possibilities. "I am just happy for the youth of Kashmir," she said.

She urged people to support good cinema and use social media to promote films they like. "If good movies are liked, more good movies will be made," Chauhan said.

On the possibility of more filmmakers coming to Kashmir, Chauhan said the region has long attracted the film industry because of its distinctive landscapes. "Wherever you shoot in Kashmir, it feels like you haven't seen anywhere else," she said, adding that the festival could give Kashmir greater visibility and help the younger generation discover the region's cultural and natural heritage.

Chauhan also recalled hearing a talented singer from Kashmir while serving as a judge on Indian Idol, saying the experience convinced her that the region has considerable musical talent.