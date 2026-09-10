Bollywood rediscovers Kashmir’s cinematic soul

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: Bollywood personalities attending the inaugural International Film Festival here (IFFJK) today highlighted the Valley's storytelling traditions, music and creative potential, with actor-producer Sanjay Suri calling for stronger institutional support and a film school to open up opportunities for young talent.

Playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Suri, actor Vedang Raina and actress Sharvari were among several film personalities who took part in a media interaction at the SKICC, ahead of the premiere of Mai Wapas Aaunga at INOX Srinagar.

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Suri said Kashmir had "so many stories" and described cinema as "a window to another world", stressing that filmmakers needed to come to the region, understand its people and engage with their stories before attempting to portray them authentically.

He called for workshops, greater institutional support and the establishment of a film school in Kashmir, saying young people needed more avenues to build careers in filmmaking and the wider creative industry.

The personalities also spoke of their personal connections with the Valley.

Chauhan, whose voice is closely associated with Bumro Bumro, recalled learning the language for the iconic song and said she had long wanted to visit Kashmir.

After finally making the trip, she said she realised "the power of this place".

Describing Kashmir as "very deep", Chauhan said she felt a strong sense of "pyaar and adab" during her visit.

She expressed a desire to return for a concert, saying she wanted to experience the energy of the Valley through a live performance.

She later sang a few lines from Bumro Bumro during the interaction.

For Raina, the visit carried a family connection. The actor said his family hails from Rainawari and described Kashmir as a place he would always consider home.

"I have not seen as much of Kashmir as I wanted to," he said, adding that he could understand some Kashmiri but could not speak the language fluently.

Sharvari stressed the universal nature of storytelling, saying language should not become a barrier between artists and audiences.

The remarks came ahead of the premiere of Mai Wapas Aaunga at INOX Srinagar, part of the inaugural festival that brought Kashmir's relationship with cinema and its cultural identity into focus.

It is to be noted here that over the past few days, the Bollywood personalities have stressed the need to discover and tell stories rooted in Kashmir while creating an ecosystem in which the local film industry can flourish, generate employment and take the Valley's stories to wider audiences.

For aspiring local filmmakers, the festival has also brought a sense of possibility. "We have the stories and the talent; what we need is a platform and sustained support to turn our ideas into films," said a young Kashmiri filmmaker attending the festival.