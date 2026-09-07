Bollywood Night with Afsana Khan enthralls Jammu audience

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: A musical night featuring renowned Bollywood and Punjabi singer Afsana Khan was organised by Gold Events (GE) here today, providing music lovers with an evening filled with music, entertainment and glamour.

The exclusive event witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of music lovers, who turned up in large numbers to enjoy the live performance of the popular singer.

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Afsana Khan, known for her energetic stage presence and soulful voice, kept the audience engaged throughout the evening with a captivating mix of Bollywood and Punjabi numbers.

Her powerful vocals, vibrant performance and interaction with the audience created an electrifying atmosphere at the venue.

The crowd responded with loud cheers and applause as she performed some of her popular tracks, turning the evening into a memorable musical celebration.

SSP Traffic Amit Bhasin was also present on the occasion.

The event provided an opportunity for people from different age groups to come together and enjoy a professionally organised entertainment programme in Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Monica V. Sharma said, "Gold Events remains committed to bringing more quality entertainment, musical experiences and professionally organised events to Jammu in the future."

"GE would continue to explore opportunities to bring renowned artists and engaging entertainment programmes to the city, contributing to Jammu's growing cultural and entertainment scene," she added.