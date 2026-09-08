Bollywood Must Seize Growing Passion In J&K To Revive Cinematic Ties: Sriram Raghavan

Srinagar, Sep 8: Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on Tuesday said that Bollywood must seize the growing passion and confidence in Jammu and Kashmir to rekindle its cinematic bond with the region.

Raghavan, director and screenwriter known for films like Ek Hasina Thi, Johny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod and Badlapur, attended the second day of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) at the SKICC.

He conducted a masterclass on direction and screenplay writing.

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"The Hindi film industry just has to sort of take up, seize the opportunity, actually. There is so much regional cinema which is also doing well, and every state has got its own culture of films. If you take Malayalam films and so on, they are doing so much right now.

So likewise, it can happen here too, right? It will happen. That's what I feel," Raghavan told reporters when asked about whether Bollywood needs to fill the gap with Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

He asserted that there was growing passion and confidence in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the film policy framed by the UT government would "really help as there is so much confidence now.

"The assurance people have that, ' Okay, we can come here and make a film', it will not be like bureaucratic red tape; it is not like that. There is love and passion. So, I think it will happen (the gap will be filled)," he added.

The filmmaker said there were so many opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in filmmaking and the festival would provide a boost to that.

"Filmmaking requires so many people, so many competent technicians and everything. I think because of the festival, I feel there will be a little boost for those who are interested in this field. Now they feel, 'yes, we can also try', that kind of thing. So, I think that will help. You will not notice the result very soon, but you will see it in a couple of years," he said. (AGENCIES)