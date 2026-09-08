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Home / Videos / Bollywood Filmmakers Hold Masterclass for Aspiring Filmmakers, Content Creators at Film Festival

Bollywood Filmmakers Hold Masterclass for Aspiring Filmmakers, Content Creators at Film Festival

        Filmmakers, industry experts, producers and directors from Bollywood held a masterclass for aspiring filmmakers and content creators from Jammu and Kashmir at the International Film Festival. They described the initiative as a valuable opportunity for...

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Daily Excelsior
08:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Filmmakers, industry experts, producers and directors from Bollywood held a masterclass for aspiring filmmakers and content creators from Jammu and Kashmir at the International Film Festival. They described the initiative as a valuable opportunity for local talent to learn the art and craft of filmmaking from experienced industry professionals.

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