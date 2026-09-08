Bollywood Filmmakers Hold Masterclass for Aspiring Filmmakers, Content Creators at Film Festival
Filmmakers, industry experts, producers and directors from Bollywood held a masterclass for aspiring filmmakers and content creators from Jammu and Kashmir at the International Film Festival. They described the initiative as a valuable opportunity for...
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Filmmakers, industry experts, producers and directors from Bollywood held a masterclass for aspiring filmmakers and content creators from Jammu and Kashmir at the International Film Festival. They described the initiative as a valuable opportunity for local talent to learn the art and craft of filmmaking from experienced industry professionals.
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