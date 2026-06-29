Body of youth recovered from Seven Waterfalls after 2-days rescue operation

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 28: The body of a youth who had drowned while bathing at the famous Seven Waterfall in the Sarthal area of Bani Subdivision in Kathua district two days back was recovered on Sunday.

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According to reports, the youth identified as Rishabh Kumar had visited the tourist spot with his friends two days ago when he accidentally drowned while bathing. Following the incident, the SDRF and Kathua Police launched an extensive search and rescue operation.

During the search operation conducted on Sunday, the rescue teams successfully recovered the body. Police have taken the body into custody and initiated further legal proceedings.

The deceased is the resident of Ward No 2 Kathua. His body is being brought from Sarthal to Kathua where it will be handed over to his family members for last rites.