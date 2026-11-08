Body of MBBS student to reach India by Sunday

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: The body of Adnan Ahmed Rather, a final-semester MBBS student from Dangarpora village of north Kashmir's Sopore who was found dead in Bangladesh, is expected to reach India by Sunday evening, BJP leader Ravinder Raina said today.

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Raina said he had taken up the matter with the Indian Embassy in Dhaka and Union External Affairs Minister to expedite the repatriation of the student's mortal remains.

Speaking after visiting the bereaved family at Dangarpora, he said he had personally spoken to the Director of Dhaka Medical College and was coordinating with the Indian Embassy to complete the necessary formalities.

"Since the incident took place in another country, several formalities have to be completed. We are coordinating with the authorities to ensure the early repatriation of the body," he said.

Raina expressed hope that the body would reach India by Sunday evening, adding that efforts would be made to transport it from Delhi to Sopore without delay. Adnan, son of Mohammad Altaf Rather, was pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh and was in the final semester.

He had travelled there around 15 days ago with his mother and was scheduled to appear in his first final-semester examination.

According to the family, they lost contact with him two days before his body was recovered. They were subsequently informed that he had gone missing. On Tuesday evening, the family was informed that he had been found dead near a water body in Bangladesh.

Describing his death as tragic, Raina said the student had travelled to Bangladesh with the dream of becoming a doctor and had a promising future ahead.

He said the family had approached him for assistance in bringing the body home and assured them of all possible help.

The family had also appealed to the Government of India to intervene and facilitate the earliest repatriation of Adnan's mortal remains.