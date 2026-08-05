Body of drowned Sopore boy recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: The body of a minor boy who drowned in a nallah in north Kashmir's Sopore was recovered today, bringing to an end a three-day multi-agency search operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), J&K Police, MARCOS, the Indian Army, the district administration, and local volunteers.

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The boy was identified as Furqan Rafiq Hajam, son of Rafiq Hajam and a resident of Wadoora, Sopore.

He had gone missing after drowning while bathing in the nallah, triggering an extensive search operation along the watercourse and adjoining areas.

Rescue teams continued the operation for three consecutive days despite difficult conditions, combing the nallah and nearby areas before tracing and recovering the body on Tuesday.

The recovery marked the end of a painstaking search that witnessed close coordination among the SDRF, Sopore Police, MARCOS, the Indian Army, the district administration, and local volunteers, who remained engaged in the operation throughout.

The tragic death of the boy has cast a pall of gloom over Wadoora and adjoining areas, with residents expressing deep sorrow over the loss.