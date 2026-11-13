Bodies of SPOs recovered with bullet injuries, weapons missing

Search operations launched by security forces

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: Bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who went missing from upper reaches of remote Dachhan area in Kishtwar district yesterday during patrolling, were recovered this morning with bullet injuries. Their service weapons were missing.

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Identified as Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45, the SPOs were posted with Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at village Kiyar in Dachhan and were travelling from their camp to an Army post for patrolling duty at Dharna-Marwah when they went missing last night.

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Following a massive search operation launched by security forces, bodies of both the SPOs were recovered this morning from the nearby area but their service weapons which include an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle along with some magazines and ammunition were missing.

The incident occurred at an altitude of 8858 feet between Deharna and Kiyar villages while the two SPOs were heading to a post at Basnand.

Kiyar is located in the high-altitude Dachhan valley at an average regional elevation of roughly 2,880 meters (9,460 feet). Deharna, situated at an elevation of 6,560 to 7,220 feet, lies about 14 km from the Marwah tehsil headquarters and 30 to 50 km from Kishtwar town. It lacks direct all-weather road connectivity.

No official statement was issued by the police till late tonight on the incident. However, missing of the weapons indicates towards the terror attack. Also, there have been reports that some terrorists are active in upper reaches of Kishtwar district.

A massive operation is underway to identify, track and neutralize the assailants, an official said, adding both the SPOs were locals and were aware of topography of the area.

Their mobile phones were initially reachable but were later switched off, prompting concerns and an extensive search operation.

Security forces rushed reinforcements and deployed specialized teams equipped with drones and sniffer dogs early this morning, widening the search to cover a wider area around Kiyar and the route towards Dharna-Marwah.

While drones scanned inaccessible forest stretches, sniffer dogs assisted ground teams in tracking possible movement.

Kishtwar has been a focus of counter-insurgency operations, which have resulted in the killing of several active terrorists. Security forces are continuing efforts to eliminate the remaining terrorists present in the area's remote and forested areas, officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed profound grief and anguish over the tragic killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand, in Kishtwar district.

Strongly condemning the cowardly act of violence, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them in this hour of immense grief.

He prayed for strength and courage to the families to bear the irreparable loss.

Bodies of the SPOs were shifted to the hospital for medical examination. Forensic experts also visited the spot for examination of the scene. Bodies were later handed over to the families for cremation.

Pall of gloom descended in villages of Dachhan as soon as the report of killings of local SPOs was received. People demanded jobs and compensation for the next of kin of the slain SPOs.

According to available figures, five people, including four terrorists and one Army soldier, were killed in terror-related incidents in 2026.

The latest incident comes in the backdrop of repeated appeals by the district administration and security agencies for greater public cooperation in tackling terrorism and ensuring lasting peace in the region.