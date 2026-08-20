Bodies of 2 Pakistani sailors killed in Houthi attack, 6 injured arrive

KARACHI, Aug 20: Six Pakistani seafarers injured in a recent Houthi attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea safely returned home on Thursday, while the mortal remains of the two sailors who were killed in the assault have also been repatriated.

On August 11, four seafarers -- three Pakistanis and an Indonesian -- were killed and several others injured after Tanzania-flagged vessel 'Tihamah' was targeted in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have intensified attacks following the announcement of a maritime ban on Saudi-linked vessels last month.

"The six Pakistani sailors injured in the recent Houthi attack on a Tanzanian-flagged commercial vessel have safely returned to Pakistan, while the mortal remains of the two Pakistani sailors who tragically lost their lives have also been repatriated," Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a post on X on Thursday.

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Saudi Airlines flight SV700 brought the deceased Pakistani sailors and two injured crew members, while Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-762 brought the remaining four injured to Karachi, according to officials.

Officials from the Saudi Embassy and the Pakistan government received them at the Karachi airport.

Dar said all relevant stakeholders have been directed to ensure their safe, dignified and expeditious repatriation.

He commended the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah and its Embassy in Riyadh for their prompt and dedicated efforts in facilitating the return of the injured and repatriation of the bodies from Yemen and onward travel to Pakistan.

He also appreciated the cooperation extended by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, including the medical assistance and arrangements provided in Jeddah.

"Pakistan condemns the attack in the strongest terms and reiterates that the safety and security of seafarers must be ensured at all times. We remain committed to extending all possible assistance to the injured sailors and the bereaved families," he added.

The Pakistan Government had been facing relentless pressure to secure the release of the sailors, with their families holding media conferences regularly to highlight their plight. (PTI)