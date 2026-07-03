Boating Facility Inaugurated At Tawi River Front To Welcome Shri Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

JAMMU, Jul 3: As the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra 2026 gathers momentum with thousands of pilgrims arriving in Jammu every day, Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) inaugurated the much-awaited boating facility at the Tawi River Front, adding a new recreational attraction for devotees, tourists and local residents.

The boating service was formally inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer Jammu Smart City Limited and Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Dr Devansh Yadav in presence of senior officers of JSCL, officials from the district administration, representatives of various departments and members of the public.

The launch marks another milestone in the transformation of the Tawi River Front into a vibrant urban destination under the Smart Cities Mission, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the scenic beauty of the Tawi River.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Devansh Yadav said Jammu serves as the gateway to the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine and welcomes lakhs of pilgrims every year. He said the introduction of the boating facility is aimed at enriching the overall experience of pilgrims visiting the city by providing them with a safe, enjoyable and memorable recreational activity during their stay.

Dr Devansh Yadav said the initiative reflects Jammu Smart City's vision of creating world-class public spaces that combine tourism, recreation, environmental sustainability and quality urban infrastructure. He added that the Tawi River Front has rapidly emerged as one of the city's most popular destinations, and the boating facility will further strengthen its appeal among visitors.

Following the inauguration, the first batch of pilgrims, tourists and locals enjoyed boating on the Tawi River amid picturesque surroundings. The launch generated enthusiastic response from visitors, many of whom described the experience as a refreshing addition to Jammu's tourism landscape.

The boating facility will be open to visitors daily from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM from July 3 onwards. Each boating session will last 15 minutes and is priced at Rs 100 per person. Visitors can choose from Paddle Boats, Rafts, Motor Boats and Shikaras.

Jammu Smart City has also introduced an online booking system, allowing pilgrims, tourists and local residents to reserve their boating slots in advance through the portal tawiboating.myjammu.in.

Officials said comprehensive safety arrangements have been put in place to ensure secure boating operations. All passengers are provided with life jackets, while trained boat operators and rescue personnel have been deployed.

Standard operating procedures, emergency response mechanisms and continuous monitoring have also been implemented to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for every visitor.

Developed under the Smart Cities Mission, the Tawi River Front has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years with landscaped promenades, cycling and walking tracks, musical fountains, open-air recreational spaces, modern lighting, seating areas and public amenities.

The addition of boating is expected to further enhance the riverfront's status as one of Jammu's premier tourism and leisure destinations.