Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / International / Boat collision on Congo River killed at least 30,  dozens missing, Congolese officials say

Boat collision on Congo River killed at least 30,  dozens missing, Congolese officials say

KINSHASA, Oct 5: Two boats collided over the weekend on the Congo River, killing at least 30 people and leaving dozens missing, local Congolese authorities said Monday. The motorized wooden boats crashed into one another on Sunday near the Ngombe-Lukolela...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:52 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
KINSHASA, Oct 5: Two boats collided over the weekend on the Congo River, killing at least 30 people and leaving dozens missing, local Congolese authorities said Monday.
The motorized wooden boats crashed into one another on Sunday near the Ngombe-Lukolela area in the province of Equateur, according to the provincial interior minister, Crispin Mputu.
The reason for the crash was not immediately clear.
The minister told The Associated Press that the 30 killed in the crash have already been buried.
One boat was travelling from Ubangi, in the northwest, to the capital of Kinshasa, and the other from Kinshasa to Lukolela, close to where the collision happened, Mputu said.
Search efforts continue to find more victims and survivors, he added. (AP)
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra