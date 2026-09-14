BMS pays tribute to Trade Union leader Lakshman Ravinder Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) J&K, here today, paid rich tribute to Sardar Lakshman Ravinder Singh, BMS founder in J&K on his 7th death anniversary.

A number of senior BMS J&K leaders also participated in the tribute paying ceremony.

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Sardar Lakshman Ravinder Singh started BMS working in J&K way back in 1976 and today more than 43 Unions are affiliated with it.

A handout stated that Lakshman Ravinder Singh always stood with the poor and downtrodden section of the society and worked for the welfare of poor working class till his last breath.

Harbans Choudhary, senior BMS leader, Subash Chander, office secretary, Ramesh Lal Malhotra, Chuuni Lal Verma, convenor Paryavarn Manch, Ashwani Kak, Hem Raj and many others were also present on the occasion.