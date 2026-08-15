BMS demands Rs 30,000 minimum wage for unskilled workers ahead of Aug 17 protests

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 : The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Friday raised the demand for a minimum monthly wage of Rs 30,000 for unskilled workers, besides higher pensions, increased EPF and ESI ceilings and job security for contract workers, as it announced nationwide demonstrations on August 17.

In Delhi, the protest will be held at Jantar Mantar, the central trade union's national vice president and media in-charge Pawan Kumar said while addressing a press conference here.

Kumar told PTI that the demand for Rs 30,000 minimum monthly wage for unskilled workers is key among the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's (BMS) charter of demands.

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The BMS's national executive meeting was held in Ranchi from July 26 to 28, with 173 of the 180 members attending, including 32 women workers, Kumar said.

He said the executive reached a consensus to hold demonstrations on August 17, and the organisation will assess its strength after the protests before deciding its next course of action.

On the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS-95), the BMS demands that the minimum pension be increased to Rs 7,500 and linked with Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Kumar said the government has repeatedly cited the financial burden of increasing the pension but argued that the issue needs to be examined in the context of the corpus available under the pension system.

"Today, more than Rs 3 lakh crore is deposited in EPF pension. This is the pensioner's money," he said.

Kumar said the BMS believes interest on the corpus can help improve pension payouts.

The trade union demanded that the EPF ceiling be raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 and the ESI ceiling from Rs 21,000 to Rs 42,000.

Kumar said the existing EPF ceiling is increasingly out of sync with prevailing minimum wages.

"Delhi's minimum wage has now become Rs 18,000 to Rs 23,000 for unskilled workers," he said.

The BMS also demanded an immediate resumption of the Indian Labour Conference, which Kumar describes as the "Parliament of Labour".

"The Indian Labour Conference, which is the biggest forum, has not happened after 2015," he said.

Kumar said the government has promised to address the trade unions' concerns regarding the labour codes on November 21, 2025, but the concerns remain unresolved.

The BMS also sought equal pay for equal work and job security for contract workers. Kumar cited the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service and Security) Act, 2024 and rules notified in 2025 as a possible model.

He said the Haryana framework creates a "beneficiary employee" category under which contractual workers will not be designated permanent employees but will receive facilities similar to permanent employees.

He estimated that around 1.2 lakh contractual workers in Haryana with more than five years of service will benefit from the arrangement.

The BMS has also raised the issue of scheme workers, including Anganwadi, ASHA, mid-day meal and National Health Mission workers.

Kumar said the Anganwadi scheme was launched in October 1975 and has continued for more than five decades.

"The scheme with which the government started in 1975 is not being completed even after 51 years. Can there be a bigger failure of the government than this in 50 years?" he said.

On gratuity, the BMS demands that the calculation period be increased from 15 days' wages to 30 days' wages without a ceiling.

The organisation also demanded a five-day banking system, implementation of pending wage agreements, filling vacant government posts and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The BMS opposed the Industrial Relations Code and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, alleging that they contain "many anti-worker provisions".

"The government must initiate talks with central trade unions and bring amendments to these Codes," it said.

The BMS also sought an exclusive policy for more than one crore scheme workers, saying most of them are skilled workers. (PTI)