BMC Bank crosses Rs 4,000 cr business mark, gross profit rises 65%

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Sept 4: Bombay Mercantile Co-operative (BMC) Bank Ltd has crossed the Rs 4,000-crore business milestone and recorded a 65 per cent rise in operating profit during 2025-26, the bank said today.

Addressing shareholders at the 89th Annual General Meeting held at Haj House here, Bank Chairman Zeeshan Mehdi said the total business increased by nearly 6 per cent from Rs 3,925 crore to Rs 4,165 crore during the financial year.

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The bank's operating profit rose by over 65 per cent to Rs 66 crore, while net profit increased from Rs 2.38 crore to Rs 14.37 crore.

Mehdi said the improved performance was the result of the collective efforts of the board, management and employees, along with the continued support of shareholders and customers.

Interim Managing Director Ishraq Ali Khan said deposits grew by 6.42 per cent to Rs 2,700 crore, while advances increased by 5.54 per cent to Rs 1,465 crore.

The bank also improved its asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) declining by 15 per cent from Rs 84 crore to Rs 71 crore. The gross NPA and net NPA ratios stood at 4.84 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) improved to 13.70 per cent, above the regulatory requirement.

Khan said the bank's foreign exchange business also recorded a 42 per cent growth to Rs 12,896 crore.

He attributed the improvement in profitability and asset quality to focused recovery efforts, prudent lending, better financial management and improved operational efficiency.

He said the bank would continue to focus on strengthening digital services, cyber security and customer service while maintaining financial discipline and sustainable growth.