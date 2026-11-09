BlueStone Jewellery reports 45pc  business growth in festive period

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Jewellery retailer BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd said on Monday its business grew 45 per cent year-on-year between October 1 and November 8, a period that includes the festive occasions of Dhanteras and Diwali.

The company shared the provisional business update in a regulatory filing.

The growth was largely driven by a rise in the number of buyers, while average realisations were unchanged from the same period last year, the company said.

BlueStone said the shift toward jewellery as part of everyday wardrobes remained intact, and that products at entry-level price points also saw improved momentum this festive season.

"More consumers are choosing BlueStone this festive season, reflecting the strength of our design-led proposition and our ability to offer differentiated jewellery across a wide range of price points," Founder and Chief Executive Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said. (PTI)