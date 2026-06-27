Blooming Flower!

Put in the soil and let it grow, A special thing no one knows.

A special thing let it grow, A special thing just let it grow.

Bloom! Bloom, Bloom, Bloom, Boom, Bloom.

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It’s a flower Bloom, Bloom, Bloom, Bloom, Bloom.

Such a beautiful flower Bloom, Bloom, Bloom, Bloom

It’s a flower Bloom, Bloom, Bloom, Bloom, Bloom.

No one can Bloom like it anymore!

Mayra Bargotra

3rd B - Presentation Convent,

Gandhi Nagar

THE SCOPE TO BE BETTER

There is always a scope to shine bright.

You always have a chance to be someone's guiding light.

There is always a sense of kindness.

When things become better, you come out of a huge mess.

Be someone's angel and good friend.

When things go wrong, always make them mend.

Life has always some twists and turns.

Sometimes there are raindrops, sometimes there are huge burns.

It might be your last song.

You might be correct; you might be wrong.

Have focus and always stay calm and cool.

Behave in a civilized way and don't behave like a fool.

Sahildeep Singh Raina

Comeback Is Stronger Than A Setback

Lefts and rights, ups and downs-

Are the ways to lift that crown.

Trouble after trouble, struggle on struggle,

Cheerfulness fades, and the smile turns subtle.

Crawling and gliding toward the goal,

Burdened by a sack full of stones.

Running a race without a horse,

Yet knowing you'll surpass, of course.

Most of us fear rejection,

And quietly crave attention.

Being the epicenter feels so good-

Everyone longs to be understood.

Verses that rhyme seem so sublime,

Yet coarse patches shape the climb.

Early success may feel like a scam,

But life's no easy exam.

When people reach their highest peak,

Society follows, wild and weak.

They claim the glory as their own,

Though your birth-date remains unknown.

Every soul holds two sides inside,

And slowly, they begin to collide.

Perceptions often guide the crowd-

Always chasing what's allowed.

The world exalts those who rise,

Then clips their wings mid-sky.

So be alert-society shifts its gear,

From cheer to jeer in less than a year.

If your success is praised aloud,

Your fall will draw a mocking crowd.

Trolls waste hours feeding their soul,

With the ashes of others they stole.

Though toil may bring you glory and name,

The "nobles" still try to erase your flame.

But know this truth when you're under attack:

You're feared-because you're on the right track.

No matter what they choose to utter,

Their tongues slip fast, like melting butter.

But when the fire sparks again,

Your comeback will roar beyond where it began.

- Tashi Sharma