Blood donation, medical checkup camp organized

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Aug 4: A voluntary blood donation camp along with a free medical check-up camp organized under the supervision of the Human Rights Council of India, in collaboration with KP Volunteers headed by Vikram koul and Blood Coordinator Sheetal koul and the medical team of Noora Hospital, Srinagar was held here today.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of Dr Sandeep Singh, president (North India & J&K), Human Rights Council of India.

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The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the public, with people from different walks of life coming forward to support the noble cause of saving lives through voluntary blood donation.

Nearly 100 units of blood were collected during the camp.

The donated blood will help meet the emergency requirements of patients suffering from accidents, surgeries, cancer, thalassemia and other life-threatening medical conditions.

Alongside the blood donation drive, a free medical check-up camp was organized, where a dedicated team of doctors, specialists and paramedical staff provided comprehensive health services.

Hundreds of beneficiaries underwent general health examinations, including blood pressure, blood sugar, BMI assessment and medical consultations.

Patients were also provided with health counselling, preventive healthcare advice, and guidance on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sandeep Singh emphasized that voluntary blood donation is one of the greatest acts of humanity and urged more people, especially youth, to become regular blood donors.

He also highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups for the early detection and prevention of diseases.

The Human Rights Council of India expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, donors, volunteers, medical professionals, local administration and supporting organizations for their invaluable contribution in making the event a remarkable success.