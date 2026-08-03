Blockage In The Blood Supply?

Is it Back Pain or Back Angina? Is There a

Dr. K.K. Pandey

drpandeykk@gmail.com

You've likely heard family members complain of back pain, along with obesity and diabetes. If you talk to them, you'll find that this back pain subsides while sitting, but the pain quickly worsens as they begin walking, and the intensity of the pain increases as they continue. If they suddenly stop walking, the pain begins to subside and eventually disappears. Most people mistake this type of back pain for lumbar spondylosis or sciatica. Treatment often involves calcium supplements, some exercises, and various painkillers, but the expected benefit does not materialize.

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Back pain or back angina?

When a normal man or woman experiences back pain, there are usually two causes: one is a chronic back injury, often caused by falling on the ground. The other is obesity and weight gain due to insufficient walking. When a person's daily routine involves sitting most of the time and lacks movement or back exercise, the backbone become stiff, resulting in a lack of flexibility. When these individuals engage in physical activity, they begin to complain of back pain.

Conversely, when a patient complains of back pain and thigh pain while walking, the cause may be something other than spinal inflexibility. Especially in diabetics and smokers, back pain is often caused by a permanent decrease in the supply of pure blood to the back and thighs. If a patient experiences back pain while sitting, it indicates a significant decrease in the supply of pure blood. Pain caused by this decreased blood supply is medically known as angina. Just as a lack of pure blood supply to the heart walls causes chest angina, similarly, a lack of pure blood supply to the muscles and organs of the waist can lead to lumbar angina or waist angina. If lumbar angina is ignored, the risk of gangrene in the feet looms.

Why does lumbar or waist angina occur?

A large sized blood pipe originating from the heart travels downward toward the abdomen. Reaching the lower back, it supplies pure blood to the organs and muscles in the waist. It then divides into two separate vessels, which travel downward to the left and right thighs, and then further downward, supplying pure blood to both legs and feet.

If exercise and discipline are lacking in daily routine, a diabetic's sugar levels become uncontrolled, resulting in narrowing of the blood vessels due to rapid accumulation of fat. In people suffering from diabetes and consuming cigarettes or tobacco, the blood vessels become narrow in the waist, which drastically reduces the amount of pure oxygenated blood going to the waist and thighs, and the patient starts experiencing back pain or angina while walking. This disease is called 'Leic's syndrome' in medical language.

Back angina is fatal for both sex and legs.

If back angina is ignored and no treatment is sought, it can lead to two types of harm. Firstly, there can be a drastic decrease in sexual ability because the pure blood supply to the penis can be obstructed, which can lead to lack of desired hardness in the penis and one can be deprived of the pleasure of sexual intercourse. The second major disadvantage is that gradually the amount of pure blood going to the legs decreases and ultimately severe pain, blackness and gangrene starts in the legs, hence keep in mind that back pain i.e. back angina ruins both the legs and the body if continuous negligence is shown.

Avoid painkillers.

People often take painkillers for back pain. Some, forgoing the doctor's advice, start pretending to be doctors themselves, buying various painkillers from the counter at medical stores. This causes two types of harm. First, due to lack of proper treatment for back pain, the patient is on the verge of losing their leg. Second, due to severe damage to the kidneys, the risk of complete kidney failure increases.

Patients with back angina should avoid smoking.

If a diabetic patient suffers from back pain and smokes or consumes tobacco regularly, they will undoubtedly lose their legs sooner or later. Cigarette and tobacco consumption further depletes a diabetic's already insufficient blood supply, and the legs quickly turn black, eventually requiring amputation.

The second major harm of smoking and tobacco use in diabetic patients is that even if treatment is achieved through artery bypass surgery or angioplasty stenting, smoking and tobacco use will render all efforts futile and the bypass tube and stent will become completely blocked.

What to do if you have back pain or back angina?

Back pain sufferers, especially those with diabetes and smokers, should always go to hospitals with an experienced vascular or cardiovascular surgeon. It is crucial to determine the cause of back pain, so choose a hospital that offers advanced testing, such as Doppler studies and CT angiography. It is also important to find out whether the hospital offers leg artery bypass surgery, angioplasty, and stenting, and whether it also offers spinal surgery.

Treatment methods for back angina.

Angiography results reveal the extent and extent of blockage in the blood vessels within the groin. This information determines the correct course of treatment. Most patients require an operation called arterial bypass. Some patients may use angioplasty and stenting, but proper selection of appropriate patients is crucial. Your vascular or cardiovascular surgeon will determine which patients are best suited for which treatment.