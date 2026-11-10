Blind murder case solved within 12 hours

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Police here today claimed they have solved a blind murder case within 12 hours of receiving information about the incident, arresting the accused and recovering the suspected weapon of offence.

A police official said the case pertains to the intervening night of November 7 and 8, when police received information about a man lying with injuries at Jaswan Paryal area under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kanachak.

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The victim was identified as Jai Singh, son of Bhag Singh, a resident of Jaswan Paryal.

The police official said that acting swiftly, police traced and arrested the accused, Sourabh Singh alias Labhu, also a resident of Jaswan Paryal. He said a suspected weapon used in the crime was also recovered from his possession.

According to the police official, a case FIR number 197/2026 under section 103(1) of the BNS has been registered at Police Station Kanachak and further investigation into the incident is underway.