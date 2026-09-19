“Black chapter in Indian democracy”: KC Venugopal on Milan Pradhan’s arrest ahead of Nandigram bypoll

Alappuzha (Keralam), Sept 19: AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday accused the BJP of "authoritarian politics" over the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan ahead of the Nandigram by-election and said the party would not withdraw his nomination.

He also said the Congress would intensify protests across the country, asserting that its candidate Milan Pradhan would continue to contest despite his arrest.

Speaking to the reporters in Alappuzha, Venugopal said, “What is happening in Bengal is completely undemocratic. Our candidate in the by-election will not withdraw the nomination. We will organise protests across the country against this. It is the Congress that is fighting the BJP across the country, not the CPI(M). There is not even basic democracy left in the country. Those who raise their voices are being targeted with false cases, and the country is being turned into a ‘banana republic’.”

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“Nandigram is a black chapter in the history of Indian democracy. Even if the candidate is killed, the nomination will not be withdrawn. The same candidate will contest the election. We will turn the Nandigram issue into a nationwide protest. The Election Commission has not uttered a word on the matter. Congress workers will not rest until what we see as BJP’s authoritarian politics is brought to an end. In 2029, we will defeat the BJP,” he further said.

His remarks came after the Nandigram by-election, scheduled for October 6, turned into a political controversy following the arrest of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in connection with an old murder case, hours after Mamata Banerjee’s TMC faction announced support for him.

Congress leaders have united in condemning the arrest, vowing to emerge victorious in the by-polls.

The seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari gave up Nandigram and retained Bhabanipur following the 2026 Assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan, and the CPI has fielded Shanti Gopal Giri. The bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, are scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. (Agencies)