Black Belt achievers recognized at India TOA Federation function

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: India TOA Federation (Mixed Martial Arts) organized a Black Belt recognition function to acknowledge the dedication, discipline and achievements of its martial arts students.

The programme was attended by Vivek Shekhar, SP Jammu North, as the chief guest, while Nazish Kazmi was present as the special guest. Shekhar highlighted the role of martial arts in promoting discipline, physical fitness, self-confidence and overall development among young students.

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Six students were recognized for achieving the Black Belt. They included Ravi Thakur, Kartik Sharma, Heether Sadhu, Aadrika Sharma, Stanzin Desal and Krisha Raina.

Speaking on the occasion, Gulshan Rattan, general secretary, India TOA Federation, said that attaining a Black Belt was not merely a sporting accomplishment but reflected discipline, determination, confidence and sustained dedication.

The event underscored the Federation’s efforts to encourage young practitioners to pursue martial arts while developing physical fitness, mental strength and a disciplined approach towards life.