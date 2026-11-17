Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Jammu & Kashmir, held strong protests across all districts of the Jammu region against the controversial remarks of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Tariq Hameed Karra concerning the martyrdom of two SPOs in Kishtwar.

At Kacchi Chawni, here, BJYM activists burnt an effigy of the Congress party, expressing strong outrage over what they termed an outrageous attempt to shift responsibility for the martyrdom of security personnel onto the Indian Army.

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The Jammu protest was led by BJYM president, Arun Prabhat, along with BJP media in charge, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra. Hundreds of BJYM leaders, office-bearers and activists participated, raising slogans against Congress and demanding accountability from its leadership.

Arun Prabhat, while addressing the protesters, strongly condemned Karra's remarks, accusing Congress of repeatedly compromising national security issues. He said that making irresponsible statements about the martyrdom of security personnel exposes the party's insensitivity towards those who risk their lives in the service of the country.

Prabhat said Congress has a long history of questioning the valour of the Indian Army, and undermining security institutions. He said that the party has consistently demonstrated a soft corner towards Pakistan, whether in its years of governance at the Centre or during its tenure in Jammu and Kashmir, independently or in coalition.

Arun Prabhat asserted that policies pursued under Congress rule allowed terrorism to flourish, while the decisive leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has brought terrorism under greater control. He warned Congress and its political allies to stop propagating political narratives to support terrorists. He said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir would not tolerate attempts to undermine the sacrifices of security personnel. He also condemned National Conference (NC) president, Farooq Abdullah for his renewed advocacy of talks with Pakistan, questioning the wisdom of extending such overtures while Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism against India.

Dr. Pardeep Mahotra said that Congress's conduct reflects a deeply troubling legacy of weakening India's national position, recalling that the party was founded by British civil servant A.O. Hume. He said that from its Central leadership to its State and district-level functionaries, Congress has repeatedly compromised national interests. Referring to the recent Italian leader's remarks mocking Indian democracy on Indian soil and Rahul Gandhi's subsequent appreciation, he said Congress has once again exposed its disregard for the country's democratic institutions.

Prominent among those present were BJYM vice-presidents, Abhishek Salathia, Sanjay Sharma, Dikshant Sharma and Lovedeval Sharma, BJYM secretary, Anil Bhagat, BJYM district presidents, Dheeraj Arora, Rajat Manhas, Vatsal Bhan and Shubham Manhas, BJP Mandal presidents, Adarsh Jathiar and Kushant Prajapati, and BJP leaders Kuldeep Kandhari, Suneet Raina, Sunil Sutt Sharma, Arun Sethi, Ramesh Gupta and others.