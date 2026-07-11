BJP’s Sham Lal Sharma Says Omar Government Failed To Deliver, Raises Concern Over NC’s Jantar Mantar Protest

JAMMU, July 11: Senior BJP leader and MLA Sham Lal Sharma on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government, alleging that it has failed to fulfil the promises made to the people since assuming office.

Addressing reporters, Sharma said the BJP is concerned over the National Conference’s proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, asserting that the ruling party should focus on governance and addressing public issues instead of resorting to demonstrations.

He claimed that the Omar Abdullah government has not delivered on key commitments and accused the National Conference of attempting to divert public attention from what he described as its governance failures.

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Sharma said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are expecting tangible development, better public services, employment opportunities and effective administration, but alleged that the present government has failed to meet those expectations.

The BJP leader maintained that the proposed protest by the National Conference is a political exercise and questioned the need for a ruling party to stage demonstrations while it is in power. He reiterated that the BJP remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the people and will continue to hold the government accountable for its performance.(KNC)