BJP’s ‘Seva Sankalp’ to mark PM’s 25 yrs in service

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said that it will undertake a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service.

Addressing a press conference here at the party's State office along with Media Incharge Sajid Yousuf, BJP State spokesperson Danish Bhat said the campaign would turn the commemoration into a wider programme of social service, community welfare and public outreach.

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He said BJP workers and members of the public would be encouraged to undertake acts of selfless service and community welfare as part of the campaign.

Bhat said Modi entered public office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, before becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

"These 25 years represent a remarkable journey of dedicated public service, during which India has witnessed significant economic growth, unprecedented development and a renewed sense of confidence on the global stage," he said.

He said the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan would focus on service-oriented activities across the country rather than limiting the anniversary celebrations to political events.

"BJP workers across the country will undertake programmes focused on social service, community welfare and public outreach," Bhat said.

A major component of the campaign will be outreach to students, with the BJP planning to engage 25 crore students through programmes centred on the message and vision of Viksit Bharat, he said.

Bhat said the initiative would seek to encourage young Indians to contribute towards building a developed and self-reliant India.

"The essence of Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan is to celebrate 25 years of public service not merely through events, but through service to society," he said. "We want every Karyakarta and citizen to contribute in whatever way they can and carry forward the spirit of Seva," Bhat added.