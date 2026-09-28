BJP’s opposition to restoration of Statehood is evident: Ch Ramzan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Additional General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan today said it has now become evident that the BJP MLAs are opposed to the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and are seeking one pretext or another to evade the voting on the issue.

Talking to media persons, Chowdry Ramzan said that pursuing the restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir has been a clear part of the National Conference election manifesto, and the entire country is aware of it. He said the irony is that the BJP itself had also promised in its manifesto to restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, but is now looking for ways to backtrack on that commitment.

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Responding to a question regarding the demand by the BJP Leader of Opposition for dissolution of the Assembly, he asked: "On what basis should the Assembly be dissolved?" He said that despite limited powers, the present Government is performing effectively in every sector.

On the BJP's objections to the mention of autonomy in the resolution, Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan said that the BJP was unnecessarily sensationalising the issue in an attempt to mislead the people of Jammu. He reminded that when the National Conference Government moved the Autonomy Resolution in the Assembly in 2000, as many as eight BJP MLAs had also supported the resolution.

Chowdry Ramzan said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had presented a resolution in the Assembly yesterday seeking restoration of full Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which will be debated on Monday and, if required, put to vote. He said the proceedings will also make it clear who stands in favour of restoration of Statehood and who seeks to evade the issue.