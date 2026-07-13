Responding to the legal notice served by the BJP, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he considered it a "great honour," describing it as a "love letter" from the BJP. He said this notice also reflects that it is a mark of recognition that the BJP could not ignore him as a political force. Omar alleged that the BJP prefers to fight political battles through the courts rather than politically. He said he could have made the same remarks inside the Assembly, where they would have been protected from legal challenge, but instead made a political statement outside, to which the BJP responded with a legal notice rather than a political rebuttal. He further alleged that for the past few months, several defamatory accusations had been made against National Conference leaders, particularly by one BJP leader. Omar said the NC had so far responded politically, but would now begin issuing legal notices to that BJP leader and a few others, adding, "Let's see where this process goes."

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