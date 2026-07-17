BJP’s Kashmir protest on July 20, from August 1 in Jammu

Agitation against NC Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, reiterated its resolve to launch a mass agitation against what it called the "complete failure" of the NC Government, beginning with a massive protest in Kashmir on July 20, followed by protests across Jammu from August 1, which will subsequently be intensified at the district and Assembly constituency level across the Union Territory.

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The decision was taken during a one-day meeting of BJP office bearers held at the party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here. The meeting was attended by State office bearers, district Prabharis, district presidents, Morcha presidents, spokespersons, and senior party leaders.

BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma, Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, and BJP general secretary (Org), Ashok Koul addressed the meeting. General secretaries, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, and Gopal Mahajan were also present.

Sat Sharma, while addressing the meeting, said that the BJP's struggle is not merely political but a fight for justice and for establishing the right narrative in Jammu & Kashmir. He stressed that the Congress and the NC had pushed the region into decades of misgovernance through corruption, nepotism and politics of favoritism, leaving lakhs of families to suffer. He said that despite being in power, the NC leadership continues to make excuses instead of delivering governance.

Announcing the party's agitation programme, Sat said that BJP workers will take the people's voice to the streets and expose the failures of the NC Government across every region of Jammu & Kashmir. He asserted that the party would strongly resist every attempt to derail peace, development and public welfare.

Sunil Sharma said that the BJP had given the NC Government sufficient time to perform, but it had failed on every major front. He said the party would now hold the Government accountable both inside the Assembly and on the streets. He announced that the first major protest would be held in Kashmir on July 20, followed by a series of protests across Jammu beginning August 1, after which the agitation would reach every district and Assembly constituency.

Ashok Koul called upon party leaders and workers to prepare for an aggressive public outreach campaign and ensure the success of the agitation. He said that people across Jammu & Kashmir, feel betrayed by the NC Government due to its failure to provide effective governance. He also briefed the participants on the party's upcoming organizational programmes.

The proceedings were conducted by Baldev Singh Billawaria, while the vote of thanks was presented by Sanjita Dogra.