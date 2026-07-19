BJP’s ‘Kashmir Chalo’ call will reject NC’s exploitive politics: Priya Sethi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 18: Vice president, BJP and former Minister, Priya Sethi strongly defended the BJP's 'Kashmir Chalo' campaign and launched a sharp attack on the NC, accusing it of misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of a function held at Ram Mandir Purani Mandi here to welcome the devotees, members of RSS and Sant Samaj she said the BJP's "Kashmir Chalo" call is aimed at strengthening national unity, promoting peace and reinforcing the spirit of integration in the UT besides rejecting NC's exploitive politics.

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Mukesh Kumar, Prant Pracharak of the RSS for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was the special guest on the occasion.

Addressing a gathering of Sant Samaj after serving Langar to them at Ram Mandir here, Priya Sethi said that J&K is the sacred land where both Lord Shiva and Shakti reside, making it a spiritually significant destination for devotees from across the country.

She said the arrival of saints and pilgrims from different states and regions brings divine blessings to the entire region and strengthens the spiritual atmosphere.

She observed that while disruptive forces have often attempted to disturb peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir, the continued participation of the Sant Samaj and devotees in the Amarnath Yatra reinforces the values of unity, faith and national integration.

Addressing pilgrims, Mukesh Kumar extended his heartfelt greetings to all devotees undertaking the sacred Shri Amarnath Yatra, describing the pilgrimage as a symbol of unwavering faith, devotion and national unity.

He said the annual Yatra brings together people from every corner of the country, strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's rich spiritual heritage.

He also appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, security forces, volunteers and local residents in ensuring a safe, comfortable and memorable pilgrimage for the devotees, and prayed to Lord Shiva to bless everyone with peace, good health and prosperity.