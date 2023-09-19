BJP’s graph increasing day by day: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Jammu & Kashmir BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, said that the BJP is growing and expanding day by day all over country.

Inaugurates party office in Ward 21 along with former Dy. Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, former MLC, Ch. Vikram Randhawa, Ward president, Lovisha Gupta and other leaders he said opening of party office increases the graph of the party.

Ashok Koul, said that the office will prove to be of great benefit as the general public and party activists of the Ward will have an accessible place to visit and meet the party leaders. He said that the inauguration of the Ward office, is itself a great event, which will facilitate general public in their day-to-day works.

Kavinder Gupta said that the party office in the Ward will serve as a Centre point for the area as they will not have to travel long for any enquiry and seek help in getting their issues resolved. It will prove to be of great help to the locals, he added.

Party leaders Pawan Singh, Pushpinder Singh Charak, Bharat Bhushan, Rachit Khosla and Pami Choudhary were prominent among those present on the occasion.