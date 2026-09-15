NEW DELHI, Sep 14: BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Monday accused the Mann government in Punjab of stealing the future of SC students and urged the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to initiate a time-bound investigation into the alleged scholarship scam in Sangrur district of the state.

Chugh claimed the scam involves fake student enrolments, bogus attendance records, and stolen scholarship funds, which "exposes" the Aam Aadmi Party government's false claims of an "education revolution" in the state.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha MP shared a copy of a formal constitutional complaint submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) last month, alleging irregularities in three government primary schools in Sangrur -- GPS Bhindra, GPS Balian and GPS Santokhpura.

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"The Aam Aadmi Party's claims of an 'education revolution' in Punjab have been exposed, amounting to nothing more than a massive financial scam unfolding in Sangrur," Chugh said.

"Thousands of fake student enrolments have been recorded, attendance records fabricated, and scholarship funds siphoned off right under the (Bhagwant) Mann government's nose," he alleged.

The complaint alleged that migrant and non-existent children were retained on school rolls, fake attendance was marked, and government grants, mid-day meal funds and scholarships meant for SC children were siphoned off.

It also alleged that assessment sheets were fabricated for SC children and uploaded on e-Punjab and U-DISE portals to retain surplus teaching staff, besides alleging suppression of information sought through three RTI applications.

Chugh also claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government was "squandering" taxpayers' money on advertisements while its administration was "actively stealing the future of SC students to line its own pockets".

"This is not just administrative failure -- it is moral bankruptcy," he said.

The BJP leader demanded that the NCSC initiate a time-bound and impartial investigation to hold every official involved accountable.

"We demand that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes immediately take cognisance of this Sangrur education scam. We call for a time-bound, impartial investigation to hold every official involved accountable," Chugh said.

"The people of Punjab will not let you (AAP) play with our children's future for the sake of corruption," he further said.

The complaint also sought a central inquiry, sealing of records, registration of FIRs, police protection to whistleblowers and action against officials, including transfers and withholding of increments and promotions, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Right to Education Act. (PTI)