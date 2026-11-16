BJP Yuva Morcha Stages Protest Against J&K Cong Chief For Remarks On Army Over Killing Of SPOs

JAMMU, Nov 16: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday staged a protest march against the Congress in Jammu, demanding an apology from the party's J-K chief Tariq Hamid Karra for allegedly questioning the Indian Army over the killing of two special police officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar.

Karra on Sunday stoked a major controversy by claiming that the two SPOs were shot dead by the Army in a case of mistaken identity while they were returning from a hunting expedition.

Led by BJYM Jammu and Kashmir president Arun Prabhat, hundreds of party activists took out a protest march in the city, carrying placards with anti-Congress slogans and messages targeting Karra. The protesters raised slogans against the Congress and the National Conference (NC) and burnt an effigy of Karra.

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They demanded an apology from Karra for blaming the Army over the incident.

Prabhat accused the Congress and the NC of repeatedly showing leniency towards terrorists and Pakistan while targeting the Indian Army.

"This is the character of the Congress and the National Conference, which have always shown leniency towards terrorists and have even sought forgiveness for them. The Congress and the NC have, from time to time, shielded terrorists and Pakistan while repeatedly targeting and questioning the Indian Army," he told reporters here.

Referring to recent remarks by the Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, Prabhat said statements by opposition leaders had hurt the sentiments of patriotic people in the Union Territory.

"A few days ago, Farooq Abdullah praised Pakistan, and today Tariq Hameed Karra, president of the Congress party, which is a partner in the National Conference-led government, has also raised questions against the Indian Army," he said.

Prabhat said the BJP and patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir were angry over what he described as an attempt to undermine the sacrifices of the country's martyrs.

"The way Karra has attempted to undermine and dishonour the sacrifices of our martyrs has prompted us to take to the streets in protest," he said.

Demanding an apology from Karra, the BJYM president said the Congress could not evade responsibility for the remarks and would have to answer to the people.

Karra, meanwhile, said he had spoken to the party's district president in Kishtwar and was informed that the two SPOs had gone hunting.

"They had guns with them. In that area, Warwan and its adjoining area, there were two pickets. While going, they crossed both pickets comfortably. However, when they were returning, because of their civilian dress, the Army mistook them for militants and fired upon them," he said.

The two SPOs -- Babi Chand and Rashpal Kumar -- were found dead with bullet wounds on October 12, a day after they were reported missing with their mobile phones switched off in the upper reaches of Kishtwar while crossing the Dachhan-Warwan axis.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have so far not issued a statement on the circumstances leading to their deaths. (AGENCIES)